The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Holmes Cemetery
Bentonia, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Stricklin Paul Jr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Stricklin Paul Jr. Obituary
Howard Stricklin Paul Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was 66, a native of Jackson, MS, resident of Jefferson Parish, LA for 60 years. Beloved husband of Erin Carrigan Paul. Son of the late Margie Neely Paul and Howard Stricklin Paul Sr. Brother of Annette Paul Bishop. Uncle of Susan Brown Davis (Milton), Buddy Brown and David Brown. Also survived by 5 great-nieces and great-nephews and best friend of 50 years, Frank Pino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graveside Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Central Holmes Cemetery, Bentonia, MS. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now