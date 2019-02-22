|
Howard Stricklin Paul Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was 66, a native of Jackson, MS, resident of Jefferson Parish, LA for 60 years. Beloved husband of Erin Carrigan Paul. Son of the late Margie Neely Paul and Howard Stricklin Paul Sr. Brother of Annette Paul Bishop. Uncle of Susan Brown Davis (Milton), Buddy Brown and David Brown. Also survived by 5 great-nieces and great-nephews and best friend of 50 years, Frank Pino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graveside Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Central Holmes Cemetery, Bentonia, MS. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019