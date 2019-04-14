|
Hubert "Bert" Joseph Grabert, Jr. entered peacefully into heaven on Friday, April 12, 2019. He is survived by his children, Shawn Grabert, Toby Grabert (Fiancée Paige) and Amber Grabert Glass. A proud grandfather of Dallas, Aiden, Olivia, Rhett, Piper, Logan and Zach. Son of the late Louise Dufrene Grabert and Hubert Joseph Grabert, Sr. Brother of Janet Grabert Louviere and preceded in death by Calvin Grabert and Pamela Grabert Constantino. He also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 68, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. "Bert" served his country in the United States Navy with an Honorable Discharge. Upon his discharge, he worked as a Machinist building turbines for various companies. He enjoyed socializing and walking but mostly spending time with his family and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Visitation from 4:00 PM until service time. Interment will be private. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019