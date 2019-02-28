Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Paul "Wag" Waguespack Sr.. View Sign

Hubert Paul Waguespack, Sr. "Wag" was born November 13, 1929 and passed away February 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He worked most of his life doing things he loved like commercial fishing, crawfishing, crabbing and shrimping. He also was a carpenter and a bull dozer operator. He is survived by his children, Cathy Bourgeois (Buck), Debbie Roques (Dennis), David Waguespack (Amy), Daughter-in-law Arlene Waguespack; brother, Claude Waguespack; Grandchildren, Jared Bourgeois, Vicki Tate, Brittany Hatcher, Jamie Donaldson, Daniel Roques, Chad Waguespack, Noelle Franz and David Waguespack Jr.; 3 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lillian "Choo" Waguespack after celebrating fifty years of marriage. Also preceding him in death was his eldest son, Hubert Waguespack, Jr. "Bean"; parents, Expire and Althea Waguespack; brothers, Joseph and Francis Waguespack; sisters, Rita Deslatte, Martha Deroche, Margaret Brignac and Armaize Forsythe. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paulina, LA. The entire family would like to thank the staff at Chateau St. James Nursing Home for caring for our loved one for the last two years. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

