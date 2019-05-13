Hudson "Tee" Hernandez Sr. passed peacefully at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Pearl Ricouard Hernandez for 65 years. Loving father of Bonnie Cavignac (Ray), Hudson "Bobby" Hernandez Jr. (Alisa), Judy Roberts (Earl) and Lorie Johnson (David). Son of the late Bradley Hernandez Sr. and Blanche Hernandez Parker. Brother of Edna O'Rourke, Jane Puglia, James Hernandez, Carroll Hernandez and the late Douglas Hernandez Sr., Bradley Hernandez Jr. and Warren Hernandez. Proud grandfather of Kimberly Ohler Cuccia, Christy Shahine, Ryan Roberts, Brad Roberts, Lacy Roberts, Dustin Johnson, Dayna Cefalu, Lindsey Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez and the late Michael Johnson. Great grandfather of Devin Shahine, Ashley Ohler, Ray Ohler III, Nathan Roberts, Katie Roberts, Emma Roberts, Kaden Cefalu, Kaylie Cefalu, Bronx Saigeon, Addison Roberts and the late Casey Shahine. "Tee" was born on June 14, 1924 in Toca, LA and was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish. He retired from Murphy Oil Corp. and serviced the community of St. Bernard as a dedicated deputy, fireman and Justice of the Peace. He was an avid baker and the joy of his life was his loving family. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will follow at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2805 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard, LA. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, St. Bernard, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , www.komen.org, in memory and honor of his late wife, Pearl Ricouard Hernandez. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019