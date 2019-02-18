Hugh Allen Liles passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Hugh was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama but came to New Orleans' Tulane University on a track scholarship. He lettered in track and field, garnishing Southeastern Conference Championships in both the high and low hurdles. He was named All-SEC in his sport. Hugh participated in Tulane's N.R.O.T.C. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He graduated from Tulane in 1949 with a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering. Hugh served as chief engineering officer onboard the U.S.S. Orca during the Korean War and continued in the Naval Reserves for a number of years until his retirement as Commander U.S.N.R.R. In 1954, Hugh founded Allied Sales and Service Company, a manufacturer representative company specializing in pumps, mechanical seals and auxiliary support systems for the petro-chemical industry. Hugh served as Chief Executive Officer until his retirement, and continued on the Board of Directors as a trusted advisor. His company continues to flourish after 65 years. Hugh was a member of the Jerusalem Temple Shrine. He became a master mason in 2012. He was also a longtime member of the Metairie Country Club, where he made lifetime friendships with his golfing buddies. Hugh was an avid hunter and fisherman. He traveled the world to pursue his sports. His favorite fishing spot was the Tropic Star Lodge in Panama where he loved to fish for blue marlin. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Wilson Liles and Bessie Von Santen Liles and his three older brothers, Paul, Kenneth and Raeford. He is survived by his son Hugh Alan Liles and wife Lisa Liles, daughter Michele Liles Bienvenu and husband Richard Bienvenu. He is also survived by grandchildren David Bienvenu and wife Erin Bienvenu, Hugh Alexander Liles, Syrah Grace Liles and great grandson Riley Joshua Bienvenu. He is also survived by his longtime friend and companion Judy Foister. The family would like to thank Stanley Floyd for his unwavering friendship and care. We would like to thank the staff of caretakers who were devoted to Hugh's welfare during the last years of his life. Hugh Liles was a self-made man who lived life to the fullest. We will miss his humor, wisdom and wit. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary