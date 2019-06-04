Our world as we know was changed on Friday, May 24, 2019 at approximately 4:45 am, our beloved brother, Hurley 'Steppa" Green departed this life at the age of 77. Hurley was born on July 17, 1941 to the union of Hurley, Sr. and Hannah Green in New Orleans, LA (Algiers). To this union, nine children were born, Celestine, Eartha, Pamela, Hampton, Gaynell, Leonard and Markie Green. Hurley was baptized at second Baptist Church by the late Rev. Earl Green. He was a devoted member of Branch Bell Baptist Church until hurricane Katrina in 2005 where upon his return to New Orleans he became a devoted member of Morning Star Baptist Church until the time of his passing. He was educated in the Orleans Parish School System where he pursued a career in welding at Orleans Materials, where he later retired. On February 25, 1967 was united in holy matrimony to the devoted loving and caring Laura Ann Williams, and to this union, Baron, Dwayne, Nicole, Troy and Natacha Green were born and Billy Dee Williams was cared for. He was a devoted husband, caring father who enjoyed hanging with family and friends, playing dominos, watching Saint's football games. Memories of Hurley will be cherished by his devoted wife Laura, his children: Baron, Dewayne, Nicole, Troy, Sr. (Eugencia) and Natacha Green and Billy Dee Williams (Latoya); grandchildren: Derrick Moore, Jr., Troy, Jr., Tyrese and Taylor Green; his siblings: Celestine, Pamela, Gaynell, Leonard (Annette), Markie Green and Eartha (Wilfred) Bolds. He also leaves to cherish his memories, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Hurley was preceded in death by his parents Hurley and Hannah Green Sr. his brothers Louis Green Sr. and Hampton Green. Hurley will be forever missed and memories of him will never be forgotten. Relatives and friends, pastors, officers and members of Morning Star Baptist Church, Branch Bell Baptist Church, Second Baptist and Regular Baptist Church and other neighboring churches, also employees of Crescent Ford Trucks, Elmers Fine Foods Inc., New Orleans Job Corp, New Orleans Ferry-New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, Southeast Area Health Education Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Cherie's Tender Care, Concerned Care Home Health and Hospice and Sanctuary at Passages Hospice are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1000 Walkertown Way on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Interment: St. Roch Cemetery No.2. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.ocm to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary