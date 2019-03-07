Ida Mae Blackwell Moran passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the wife of the late Wilburn G. Moran, daughter of the late Virgil ""Teat"" and Edna Blackwell. Survivors include two brothers W.C. and Billy Blackwell and one sister Ella Herrin, all from the Pearl River, Louisiana area. She is preceded in death by 3 sisters Vernie Blackwell, Lucy Hendrix, and Clara Haggard of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The visitation will be held at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, located at 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, Louisiana on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with service starting at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Moran Cemetery, located on Moran Road, in Pearl River, Louisiana. Bro. Danny Williams, Jr. officiating.
