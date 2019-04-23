Ida Mae Henderson Dawson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the beautiful age of 94. She was a native of Jackson, Mississippi and a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for over 50 years. She was a former member of Gloryland Mt. Gillion Baptist Church. Beloved daughter of the late Jurior Clyde and Bertha Lopez. Loving wife of the late Jerry Dawson. Mother of Betty Dawson, Gloria Charles, Louise Dawson, Alice Dawson, Edith Henderson, Dawn Dawson, Mary Ann Dawson, George Dawson and the late Mary Lee Dawson, Roger Dawson, Eugene Dawson, Dorothy Dawson, Alice Lee Dawson and Larry Henderson. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins' other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also, Pastors, Officers and Members of Gloryland Mt. Gillion Baptist Church, Abundant Life Tabernacle, Employees of Orleans Parish School Board and New Beginning High School (formerly Kennedy High School) are all invited to attend the Celebration of Life Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. NOLA 70113 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Funeral time. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary