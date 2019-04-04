The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Ida Ponthieux Poillion

Ida Ponthieux Poillion Obituary
Ida Ponthieux Poillion passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 17, 1942 in Independence, LA to the late Albert Ponthieux and Gertrude Gerage, she was a lifelong resident of Metairie, loving and devoted wife of the late Charles Bernard Poillion, loving mother of Charles A Poillion, Karen Poillion Lindner (Danny), Edmund J Poillion (Judy), David P Poillion (Stephanie). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren that she cherished, Lindsey Seubert , Christopher Lindner, Matthew Lindner, Emma Poillion and Rachel Lindner, and her siblings, Margaret Rodriguez, Nicholas Ponthieux (Connie), Clyde Grace, Claude Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 am with public visitation beginning at 9 am. Interment will take place after the service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
