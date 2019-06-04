|
|
Imani Lee Edwards, born December 3, 1999, transcended this life on May 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Bruce Sr. and Gloria Edwards, brother Bruce Edwards, Jr. (Tonyel) and sister Angelica Edwards. Lake Forest Elementary, Benjamin Franklin High School, Vanderbilt University, Children's Hospital of New Orleans, family and friends are invited to attend Imani's Memorial Service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. A scholarship in Imani's honor has been established and will be awarded to a Benjamin Franklin High School graduating senior who will major in Biology. Donations can be made at www.bfhsla.org/donate. Checks can be made "payable to BFHS" with "Imani Edwards Biology Scholarship" in the memo line and mailed to Benjamin Franklin High School, 2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70122. Imani Lee Edwards, Dec 3, 1999 - Forever, But that's not how her story ends. One day, we will see Imani again. "Period!!!" Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019