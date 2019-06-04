The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Imani Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imani Lee Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Imani Lee Edwards Obituary
Imani Lee Edwards, born December 3, 1999, transcended this life on May 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Bruce Sr. and Gloria Edwards, brother Bruce Edwards, Jr. (Tonyel) and sister Angelica Edwards. Lake Forest Elementary, Benjamin Franklin High School, Vanderbilt University, Children's Hospital of New Orleans, family and friends are invited to attend Imani's Memorial Service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. A scholarship in Imani's honor has been established and will be awarded to a Benjamin Franklin High School graduating senior who will major in Biology. Donations can be made at www.bfhsla.org/donate. Checks can be made "payable to BFHS" with "Imani Edwards Biology Scholarship" in the memo line and mailed to Benjamin Franklin High School, 2001 Leon C. Simon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70122. Imani Lee Edwards, Dec 3, 1999 - Forever, But that's not how her story ends. One day, we will see Imani again. "Period!!!" Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now