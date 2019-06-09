Imogene "Jean" Fern Joyce Briscoe passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of Malcolm Rudolph Briscoe. Mother of Ron Briscoe and mother-in-law of Susan Briscoe. Grandmother of Kristin Bellanger (Scott) and Joshua Briscoe (Lyndie). Great grandmother of Ethan and MacKenzie, and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of triplets. Daughter of the late Arnold and Evelina Joyce of West Virginia. Sister of Arlene and Hobert, as well as the late Madge, Lillian, Alice, Colleen, Inez, Liz, Ruth, Lyman, Wison, and Robert. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was a loving wife and mother, as well as a strong, independent woman. She worked as a bank teller for many years. She was very involved at her church. She was very active in the Union Carbide retirement group. She lived alone and drove until she was in her upper 90s. A Funeral Service will be held at New Life Community Church in Luling, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in St. Rose. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (heart.org) Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary