Inda Marie Hall passed away on June 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Karen Leonard Wells and Danny Wells. Sister of Danielle LeBlanc (Ron), Kiley Hall, and the late Starlyn Hall. Aunt of Jace LeBlanc. She will also be deeply missed by her fur baby Maggie. Age 40 years, a native of Marrero, and resident of Metairie, LA. She volunteered with Camp Pelican for over 30 years. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12 PM. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until mass time. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Camp Pelican, visit www.camppelican.org.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 24, 2019