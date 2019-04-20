Ingeborg "Mimi" Godelman Crain, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Lacombe, La. She was born in Bremen, Germany on December 21, 1921 and immigrated to the U.S. in 1929. Throughout her life, "Mimi" nourished everyone around her with love, faith and an abundance of food. She married the only love of her life, Henry, on May 16, 1943 in New Orleans. In 1979, "Mimi" retired from her job as a financial assistant for the VA so she could enjoy her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Kurt and Dorothea Godelman and her devoted husband Henry Robert Crain, whom she has now joined in heaven. "Mimi" leaves behind her children Carolyne Garris (James), Catherine Gomez (Al) and Caren Cox (Jeff) as well as her grandchildren Shannon Bordelon (Jeff), Jimmy Garris (Joni), Kurt Garris (fiancee, Shauntel), Jeffrey Cox, Ericha Deas (Jeremy) and Erin Cox (Kayla) and great-grandchildren Emma, Addie, Krischan, Colt, Reid, Seth and Liza and godchild Ronald Kruebbe. A memorial service will be held on Monday April 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jefferson Presbyterian Church in Jefferson, LA, 4451 E Falk Pl with a celebration of life to follow at the church Fellowship Hall 11:30 am - 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mimi's name to her beloved lifelong church: Jefferson Presbyterian Church so they may continue to do God's work in Mimi's memory. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary