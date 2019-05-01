Iola Mae "Lady" Shepard Alexander was born August 7, 1930 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Eli and Madeline Turner Shepard. She departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bell Vie Nursing Home in Gretna, Louisiana. Iola worked for the Orleans Parish School Board in food services for many years where she touched the lives of many students and faculty. She enjoyed cooking, watching her stories, going to church, spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful member of St. Mark Baptist Church in Algiers under the leadership of Pastor Rev. Lonnie Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Alex Alexander; her four children: Etheldra Stokes, Elliott (the late Sheila) Alexander, Eric "Kirk" Alexander and Deana (Ronnie) Scott; her grandchildren: Tabitha Stokes, Erica (Boris) Harris, Erin Alexander and Kiana Alexander; her great grandchildren: Timothy Donald, Amari Johnson, Alexander Harris, Acire Harris and Camryn Jumpiere; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Rev. C.B. Riley, Warren, Alvin, Ernes and Rev. Earl Shepard; her sisters: Dora Allen, Mildred Austin, Mable Sterling and Vera Johnson. Pastor, Officers and members of St. Mark Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Regular Baptist Church, Household of Faith and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Service at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church (host church) located at 1533 Horace St. Algiers, Louisiana 70114 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am under the Leadership of Pastor James Robinson. Officiating Pastor Rev. Lonnie Williams of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Algiers, Louisiana. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am until time of service. Interment: McDonough Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019