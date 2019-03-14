The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Cambrice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Perry Cambrice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Perry Cambrice Obituary
Irene Perry Cambrice entered into eternal rest at Louisiana Continuing Care Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Terrytown, LA. Irene was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a retired monitor of the Jefferson Parish School Board. Loving mother of Antionette, Michael and the late Demond Cambrice. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Louvenia Perry. Sister of Elizabeth Perry, Joan Perry, Judy Young, Duncan Perry, Alfred Perry, Ephriam Perry, Irvin Perry, and the late Diane, Rene and Earl Perry. Irene is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Ave., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Norman Francis, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m until service time at the above-named church. Interment: McDonough Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now