Irene Perry Cambrice entered into eternal rest at Louisiana Continuing Care Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 64. She was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Terrytown, LA. Irene was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a retired monitor of the Jefferson Parish School Board. Loving mother of Antionette, Michael and the late Demond Cambrice. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Louvenia Perry. Sister of Elizabeth Perry, Joan Perry, Judy Young, Duncan Perry, Alfred Perry, Ephriam Perry, Irvin Perry, and the late Diane, Rene and Earl Perry. Irene is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Ave., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Norman Francis, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m until service time at the above-named church. Interment: McDonough Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary