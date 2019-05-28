Irene Simoneaux Hebert passed away May 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Guestav Joseph Hebert. Loving mother of Sonny Hebert (late Joyce), Stephen Hebert (Judy), the late Roy A. Hebert (late Doris), Frank Hebert Sr. (Liz), Diane Hebert (Jojo), the late Johnny P. Hebert (Ruthie Fannin), Tony B. Hebert Sr. (Carolyn), Nancy Hebert (late Rusty), and Jim Hebert (Laura). Grandmother of Toby, Terrie, JC, Cory, Neal, Roy Jr., Tina, Penny, Frank Jr., Samuel, April, the late Marie, Brittney, Johnny Jr., Patrick, Anthony, Billy Jr., Devin, Chelsea, Victoria, James, Paul, Skylar, and Savannah. Sister of Lawrence Simoneaux Sr., She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and many family members. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Antoine and Evelyn Simoneaux, and two brothers, Buck and Harry Simoneaux, and her beloved dog Honey. Irene loved flowers, Elvis Presley, and Drew Brees. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten among her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an evening visitation at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA, Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5 PM until 9 PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 8 AM until 10:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W 5th St. Laplace, LA. Burial to follow at St. John Memorial Gardens in Laplace. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019