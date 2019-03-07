|
Irene Theresa St. Ann Sylve entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 84. Wife of the late Lawrence Sylve, Sr. Daughter of the late Alexis C. St. Ann and Theresa Sylve St. Ann. Mother of Lawrence Sylve, Jr. (Gwen), Clayton Sylve, Sr., Rosezillia Alford (Andrew, Sr.), Wanda Munoz (Abelardo, Sr.), Suzette Searcy (Scott) and the late Mary Dell Dinet (Steven, Sr.). Sister of Rita Barthelemy, Maggie Keese. Preceding her in death are siblings Alice Sylve, Oscar St. Ann, Sr. and Adam St. Ann. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. No repass. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019