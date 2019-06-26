The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Irene Williams
Irene Williams


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Williams Obituary
Forever in our hearts. Born June 19, 1941, in Terry, MS, a native of Jackson, MS and 35-year resident of the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, LA, Mrs. Irene Williams, age 78, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Williams, mother of Vivian R. Foster (Herbert), Jeffery Williams, Stephon Williams (Chavon), and Tosha Summers (Terrell). She was the grandmother to Stanisha R. Williams, Deonta Gulledge, Stephan J Williams II, RaShaun M. Williams, Tamara Foster, Sheena Foster, Chantel Foster, and Christian Foster and the great grandmother to Adyn J. Gates, Alyvia R. Gates, and Rayne Nelson. She leaves behind one sister, Bertha Williams. She was preceded in death by: parents Genie & Ella Bracey, brothers R.G. Bracey, Wardell Bracey, Genie Bracey Jr., Fred Bracey, sisters: Callie Mae Bracey, Ruby Vaughn, and Mary Wade. She was a mother to many, a friend to all, and loved by everyone who was blessed by her giving, loving and selfless spirit. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Ex-El Party Center, 1800 Stumpf Blvd. Ste 3 Terrytown, LA. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
