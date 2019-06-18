Irene Williams Hill entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 72. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Laplace, LA. Irene was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a retired employee of East Jefferson Hospital, where she worked as a Surgical Technician. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Hill. Loving mother of Juan A. Shorts, Gayle (Lionel) McClean, Lemmie Shorts III, and Carlos Shorts. Grandmother Travanti Holmes, Chatoya Shorts, Terrance and Lauren McClean, Eldrin Shorts, and Brianna McClean. Great-grandmother of Jordan and Janiyah Brown, Aubrey Nedd, and Mia Richardson. Daughter of the late Rev. Clarence Williams Sr. and Estoria Batiste Williams. Sister of Eddie (Lucy) Williams, Joseph (Robin) Williams, Ruby Williams, Mary Ann Elcock, Carolyn Black, and the late Rev. Clarence Jr., Bertrand, Lawrence "Sonny," and Rev. Irving Williams, Dorothy "Sue" Williams Laurent, Audrey Washington, Iris W. Cyprian, and Elaine Williams. Sister-in-law of Joseph Laurent, Maxine Veal, Carlene Fulton, Rosalie Williams, and the late Victor Elcock, Henry Washington, Marcelle Cyprian, and Stella Williams. Devoted cousin of Delores Sparks; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESWAY, MARRERO, LA on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Mt. Airy Cemetery-Boutte, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary