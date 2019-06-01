Iris J. Rousset passed away peacefully in Slidell on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Bronx, New York and moved to Louisiana in 1978, where she lived most of her life. She enjoyed her family and friends, loved to travel, gourmet cooking, baking, quilting and loved to read. She was the Loving wife to the late Richard J. Rousset for the last 28 years, and was first married to the late Eugene R. Aubin. Devoted mother of Linda Lambert (Robert), Raymond Aubin (Melanie), the late Michael Aubin, Elizabeth Osburn (late William), stepmother of Rebecca Raymond (Kevin) and Ronald Rousset, the late Richard Rousset (Nancy). Sister of the late Neil Mosick (Joan). Grandmother of Robert, Connor, Travis, Spencer, Roger, Robyn, Jessica, Russell, Richard, Brandi, Sherri, Tyler, Cheyenne and Brady. Great Grandmother of Lincoln, Cody, Callie, Rayne, Olive, Henry, Hazel, Rowan, Colton, Dean, Amber, Adam, Bob and Ian. Daughter of the late Murray Mosick and Dorothy Cohen Mosick. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration Of Life at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Highway 36, Covington, LA on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2:30 – 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House, 141 Pleasant Street, Slidell, LA 70460. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary