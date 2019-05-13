The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Iris Maureen Byrd Obituary
Iris Maureen Byrd was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Marion Roland Byrd for 47 years. She is survived by her children Carolyn Ann Reid, Stephen Roland Byrd (Jean), and Cynthia Byrd Miller; grandchildren Ronnie Reid, Jeffery Miller, Robert Miller, Kyle Reid, Kerri Benoit, Natasha Reid, and Chad Miller; 11 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Martha Ann Gray; her son, Gary Marion Byrd; granddaughters, Maureen Ann Reid and Cynthia Lynn Miller, and grandson, Allen Miller. Iris was an exemplary Christian woman with a kind and generous heart who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She was a strong woman of faith and a longtime choir member of First Assembly of God Church in Metairie. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed orchestrating a multitude of family gatherings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the chapel of Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the services beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019
