The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Thibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Couvillion Thibodeaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irma Couvillion Thibodeaux Obituary
Irma Couvillion Thibodeaux passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her husband, Whitney Joseph Thibodeaux; her parents Dewey Couvillion and Elizabeth Lemoine Couvillion; her brother Neil Couvillion. She leaves behind her children, Michael Thibodeaux (Cindy); David Thibodeaux (Kathy); Ann Lintinger Tastet (Emile deceased, Roy deceased); Elizabeth Robertson (Michael); Al Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Emile J. Lintinger IV, Christine Higdon (David); Melinda Jeffress (Jonathan); Kassie Thibodeaux; Candice McDaniel (Chad); Jonathan Robertson (Aimee); Michael Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Reese, Madison, Jonathan, Ethan, Morgan, Callan, Julia; a brother Lonnie Couvillion (Jean); sister-in-law Peggy Couvillion and many nieces and nephews. Irma was born in Moreauville, Louisiana. Her family moved to New Orleans when she was at a young age. She attended St. Henry's Elementary School and St. Stephen's High School where she graduated in 1952. In 1992, she retired from the New Orleans School Board where she was a dietitian. She continued her love for children by working in the after-school program at St. Cletus School. All the young children adored her. Irma always had a smile and would do anything for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving, caring person and touched the hearts of many people. Her family will always remember her wit and charisma. She will be missed by so many. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME in Algiers, 1300 Vallette St., Algiers, LA. Visitation for family begins at 8:30 a.m. and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. and interment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
Download Now