Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Visitation 8:00 AM First Free Mission Baptist Church 426 Lamarque St. New Orleans , LA Service 9:30 AM First Free Mission Baptist Church 426 Lamarque St. New Orleans , LA Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Free Mission Baptist Church 426 Lamarque St. New Orleans , LA Obituary

Rev. Irma Henderson Collins, 64, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at West Jefferson MC. Born on January 2, 1955 to the late John C. Henderson Jr. and Alva Cora Brown. Beloved wife of Charles Eugene Collins Sr.; loving mother of Latoya R., Charles E. Jr. (Natasha), and Brandon M. (Brianne) Collins. Cherished grandmother of Michael Allen III, Gregory Turner Jr., Irmani Turner, Aailayah Turner, and Natalia Collins. Devoted sister of Ernest (Bonnie) Henderson, Alva Hubbard and the late John Camel. Granddaughter of the late Manuel and Rachel Roy and the late Rev. John C. Sr. and Harriett Henderson. Niece of Brenda Anderson, the late Emile Commodore, Amos Camel, Lula Peterson and Essie Campbell. Daughter-in-law of Ardessie Sr. and the late Martha Collins. Sister-in-law of Gregory, Ardessie Jr. (Denise), Barbara, Belinda (Kevin) Soublet. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rev. Irma was a graduate of L.B Landry High School in 1974. A member of Spirit of Love Ministries Ft. Walton Bch. Inc., United Metropolitan Spiritual Church of Christ and Prayer Warriors. Relatives and friends of the family along with pastors and members of First Free Mission Baptist Church, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Antioch Spiritual Church and St. Peter the Apostle Full Bible Church are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Free Mission Baptist Church 426 Lamarque St. New Orleans, La 70114. Services to begin at 10:00 a.m. Visitation starts at 8:00 a.m.; Resoultion for 9:30 a.m.Rev. Johnnie Johnson Officiating. Interment at Restlawn Cemetery 3540 US 90 Avondale, La 70094. Arrangements entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St. New Orleans, La 70114 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019

