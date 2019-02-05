Home

St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Irma Gagliano
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Irma Katherine Gause Gagliano Obituary
Irma Katherine Gause Gagliano passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Blaise Gagliano Sr. Loving mother of Blaise Gagliano Jr. (Linda). Daughter of the late Morris Joseph and Florence Kelly Gause. Sister of the late Morris Gause Jr., Frank Gause, Lester Gause, Mildred Jeanfreau, Alma Cureau, Ruth McIntee and Hazel Gause. Proud grandmother of Blaise Shannon Gagliano and Shawn Paul Gagliano. Great grandmother of Destiny Ann, Kaos Blaise, Dominic Paul, Marinda Marie Tufaro. Great great grandmother of Phillip Roy Leger and Logan Blaise Leger, Harper Hardy and Hayes Hardy. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Irma was born on September 8, 1926 in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Covington, LA. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
