Irma Louise Lawrence on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at age 85 years. Survived by her beloved companion of 45 years, Rose Tencza, who helped her spend her life in service to others. She was family oriented, hosting the annual family reunion. She provided care for ill family and friends always offering meals and desserts to those who surrounded her. She was the purveyor of "Happiness is Homemade", her home catering service. She is survived also by her brother, Howard T. Lawrence (Joyce). Daughter of the late Joseph T. Lawrence and Josephine Lattille Lawrence. Sister of the late Hilda Farnsworth, Florence "Dolly" Burns, Rita Maggio, Myrtle Norrell, Verna Schallenberg, J.T. Lawrence, III, Cyril Earl Lawrence and Shirley Uloth. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family, former employees of Baptist Hospital of New Orleans and friends and customers of Franny's Restaurant of Kenner are invited to attend funeral services at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM and services will be at 12:30 PM in the chapel. Interment will follow at Cypress Grove Cemetery in New Orleans, LA. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary