Irma Rivera "Violeta", was born on June 28, 1934 in Guatemala City, Guatemala and resided in Terrytown, Louisiana since she was 24 years of age. She survived polio at the age of 11, and for the past five years battled kidney failure. She passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 84. She would not have been able to go on peacefully without the love, support and help from her friends and family. Violeta was a beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt. To most people, she was a like a mother. She was a loyal, honest, loving and wonderful sister to her late brother, Julio Rivera, whom she always stood by through good and challenging times. She is survived by her sister Sonia, Silvia Marroquin "her Guardian Angel " and leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all called her "Tia." Violeta always had a great sense of humor even though some jokes were very inappropriate, but always gave everyone a good laugh. Violeta enjoyed watching Family Feud, America's Funniest Home Videos, and TV Novellas. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and commenting on attractive men. She always had a love for sweets and a love for all animals. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. A Prayer Service and Visitation will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The prayer service will begin at 7:00 pm. She will be put to rest at her birthplace in Guatemala City, Guatemala, alongside her mother and brother. Words of condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 12, 2019