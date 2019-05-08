The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Violet Rivera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irma Violet Rivera Obituary
Irma Rivera "Violeta", was born on June 28, 1934 in Guatemala City, Guatemala and resided in Terrytown, Louisiana since she was 24 years of age. She survived polio at the age of 11, and for the past five years battled kidney failure. She passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 84. She would not have been able to go on peacefully without the love, support and help from her friends and family. Violeta was a beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt. To most people, she was a like a mother. She was a loyal, honest, loving and wonderful sister to her late brother, Julio Rivera, whom she always stood by through good and challenging times. She is survived by her sister Sonia, Silvia Marroquin "her Guardian Angel " and leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all called her "Tia." Violeta always had a great sense of humor even though some jokes were very inappropriate, but always gave everyone a good laugh. Violeta enjoyed watching Family Feud, America's Funniest Home Videos, and TV Novellas. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and commenting on attractive men. She always had a love for sweets and a love for all animals. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. A Prayer Service and Visitation will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The prayer service will begin at 7:00 pm. She will be put to rest at her birthplace in Guatemala City, Guatemala, alongside her mother and brother. Words of condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now