Irmenta Calloway Stovall age 74. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, LA. Passed away March 1, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 am until funeral time at 11:00 am March 09, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral 617 Bond St, Houma, LA. 70360, Burial following in Deweyville Cemetery, Houma, La. Survived by her Children: Cheryl Lynn (Herbert) Brown, Keith Michael (Cathy) Blake, Denise Marie (Gerard) Thompson and Dwayne Edward (Kimberly) Stovall; Brother Royal Sr. (Audrey Bell) Calloway, her God-Daughter and Grand-Daughter Shamara Stovall-Adams a host of Grand-Children, Great grand- Children nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, George Jr. and Irmenta Neville Calloway, sister Geraldine Brown, her Paternal Grand-Parents Washington Sr. and Florence Bolden Neville and Maternal Grand-Parents George Sr. and Olevia Hawkins Calloway. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME INC., CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019