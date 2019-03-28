Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvin C. Boudreaux Jr.. View Sign

Irvin C. "Do Do" Boudreaux Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at home with his family on March 26, 2019. He was the husband of Pearl Boudreaux. Father of Bonnie, Wendy, Tracy, Dewayne, Cindy, Mary, Gwen and Lillian. Stepfather of Debra, Flavia, Donna, Anthony, Philip, Scott, Dean, Christa and the late Roland Jr. Son of the Late Irvin C. Boudreaux Sr. and Laura Koen, stepson of Lena Boudreaux and Charlie Koen. Brother of Allen Boudreaux (Diane) and the Late Edna Guccione, Don Koen, Barbara Koen, Gwen Elliott, Thomas Boudreaux son-in-law of the late Lucien Terrebonne Sr. and Flavia Terrebonne. He is survived by his 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, 20 step-grandchildren and 47 step-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a lifetime member of the Amvets Post 38 in Westwego. He was an Employee of Avondale Shipyard til retirement. Burial Will be Private.

