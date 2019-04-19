Irvin L. Braud, Sr., passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 65 years to Patricia "Pat" Hymel Braud. Loving father of Paulette Blanchard (Gary), Irvin Braud, Jr. (Melanie), Monte Braud and Craig Braud, Sr. (Patty). Grandfather of Sean Blanchard (Brittany), Adam Braud (Jessica), Craig Braud, Jr. (Courtney) and Demi Caulfield (Butch). Great-grandfather of Maci and Paxton. Brother of the late Melvin Breaux (Anna Lee), Elva Williams (the late Hillary) and Dalton Breaux (Grace). Son of the late Myrtle Ficklin Braud and Eli Braud. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Irvin was a native of Reserve, LA and resided in Marrero, LA. He worked for many years at Continental Can Company and later retired as a maintenance mechanic from West Jefferson Medical Center. Irvin was devoted to his Church and served as an usher. In his younger years, he coached baseball and football at Belle Terre Playground. He was an avid bowler and never missed a chance to cheer on L.S.U. football and baseball. Throughout his life, he touched the hearts and lives of so many that while his passing is sorrowful, his life and legacy will be celebrated. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 3500 Ames Boulevard (near Barataria Boulevard), Marrero, LA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10am to 1pm. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary