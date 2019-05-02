Irvin Louis Kendrick Jr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in North Carolina, at the age of 56. He leaves to cherish his memory loving son Lionel Holmes (Pia); three grandchildren Michelle, Morgan and Camden, all of New Orleans, LA. Two sisters Theressa Kendrick Mable of New Orleans, LA. Demetra T. Kendrick of Mobile, AL. Two brothers Nathaniel Kendrick of Tacoma WA; Terry W. Kendrick Sr. of New Orleans, LA; his loving mother Wilhelmina Brown-Kendrick of New Orleans; God-mother Dianne Dorset- Kendrick Shanks of Atlanta, GA; former wife Arlean Polk Kendrick of Mobile, AL and devoted friend Tyra Henderson. Irvin is preceded in death by his father Irvin Louis Kendrick Sr.; paternal grandparents John A. and Hilda Fernandez Kendrick, as well as maternal grandparents Andrew and Naomi Slain. Relatives, friends Pastors, officers, and members of 2nd True Love Baptist Church, New Journey M.B.C., employees of Jefferson Health Care, former employees of Christain Home Health Agency, Maison Deville of Harvey, Nsg. Home, City of New Orleans Parkway and Commission, Orleans Parish Sheriff Dept. (Nursing Division) and Dunkin Doughnut Co. are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip St. New Orleans, LA, at 9:30 A.M. Visitation begins at 8:30 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet, New Orleans, LA, Bishop Karl Perry, Officiating. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Director (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019