Irvin "Poochie" Oliver Butler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Poochie, as he was affectionately known to family and friends was a graduate of L. B. Landry High School and Straight Business School. He was a retired maintenance mechanic of Kaiser Aluminum. Beloved husband of 57 years to Altar Jacob Butler. Devoted father of Irvin David (Yolanda) Butler, Sr. and April Butler (Melvin) Landry. Loving grandfather of Stephanie (Victor) Despenza, Kimiko (Ellis) McSwain, Ivana C. Butler, Lindsey H. Landry, Logan A. Landry, and Irvin D. Butler, Jr. Great grandfather of Victoria and Victor Despenza, III. Son of the late Mervyn Joseph and Harriet Lavigne Butler. Brother of Joycelyn B. Owens and the late Doris Ponson. Son-in-law of the late Helen Benn Price, David Jacob and Lawrence Price, Sr. Brother-in-law of Lawrence Price, Helen Joyce Price, Leona Roy, and the late Arthur Joseph Ponson, Sr., Milton Price, Howard Price, Warren Ross, Bernadine Ross and Margie Price. Irvin is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to cherish his memories, and who will miss him dearly. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members, of Second Baptist Church, New Zion Baptist Church of New Orleans, Ashbury United Methodist Church, Second Nazarine Baptist Church, St. Paul Baptist Church, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church of Harvey, Shiloh Baptist Church of Gretna, and all neighboring churches; members of L. B. Landry High School Class of 1955 are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Second Baptist Church, 2836 Sullen Place, New Orleans, LA on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Andre Sigler, officiating. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m-10:00 a.m. ONLY at the above named church. Interment: McDonogh Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019