Isaac Gerard Joseph entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Isaac was a graduate of Southern University of Baton Rouge where he obtained his BA and Masters Degrees. He later pursued Doctoral Work from the University of New Orleans. Isaac was a retired Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Public School System. Beloved husband of Faith Morris Joseph. Devoted father of Travis Joseph, Tiffany Joseph, Kailah (Darren) Lathan, Bradley Joseph, and Chandler Joseph. Son of the late Isaac and Celestine Pierre Joseph. Grandson of the late Alex and Beatrice Brown Pierre. Brother of Larry (Donna) Joseph, Cynthia Shelby, Kathleen Joseph, and the late Ronald Joseph. Isaac is survived by 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Zionfield Family Worship Center and Greater Mt. Calvary Church, neighboring churches; members of National Alliance of Black School Educators and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Greater Mt. Calvary Church 1600 Westwood Blvd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Pastor Terry Gullage Sr. Host Pastor / Pastor Samuel Travis officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00p.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA.