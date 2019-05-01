Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Isaac Kirshbom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Isaac Kirshbom passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Valparaiso, Chile in 1936. Preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Bertha, he is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lilian, their three children, Alan Kirshbom (Camela), Dr. Paul Kirshbom and Honorable Karen K Herman (Steve), as well as five grandchildren, Caitlin Ann and Kyle Hunter Kirshbom, William Isaac Kirshbom, Alexandra Rae and Harris Andrew Herman. Also survived by his sisters, Paulina Testa (Isaac) of Santiago, Chile, Elizabeth Rosenblum (Lazaro) of Santiago, Chile and brother Luis (Didi) of Beer-Sheva, Israel, along with multiple nieces and nephews throughout Chile and Israel. Dr Kirshbom came to this country in 1965 to do research in immunology and a residency in surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital and University Hospital in New York City. He completed his residency and fellowships in New York and ultimately arrived in New Orleans in 1979, where he practiced as a vascular surgeon at Touro Infirmary until his retirement. The measure of his compassion and kindness throughout his medical career is reflected by all the heartfelt visits and condolences received by former colleagues and patients throughout the Touro Infirmary community. He touched thousands of lives during his 40-year medical career and was considered to be a truly caring, thoughtful, approachable doctor and teacher. He was an avid painter who won awards for his oil works and sold them through a website bearing his name. He was the bravest, toughest foe when it came to battling his many physical ailments. He refused to ever be hampered by his disability. When cancer robbed him of his right arm, he taught himself to paint with his left hand. Unable to perform surgery, he nevertheless continued to work in Touro's Wound Care Center, while teaching anatomy at Tulane Medical School, driving himself to work each day. He loved to listen to jazz in Economy Hall during Jazz Fest every year and would never say no to a plate of raw oysters. A lover of all things aquatic, he enjoyed sailing in Lake Pontchartrain on his boat, The Seraphim, and seemed most at home under the ocean's surface, exploring marine life with his scuba diving friends. He also loved to hike in the mountains of Switzerland, Norway and Canada and read voraciously whenever he had any downtime. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and patient caregivers who assisted Dr Kirshbom toward the end of his life at Touro Infirmary. In particular, Dr. Salvador Caputto, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Dr. Scott Sonnier, Dr. Dean Yount, Kira in M8, Caroline, Mike and Adam in ICU 6, Jasmine in ICU 3, Miss Connie and Miss Rhonda-all of you showed such kindness and compassion both to him and his loved ones during a very difficult time. You are all truly appreciated. A gathering celebrating his life will be held on a date to be determined. Dr. Isaac Kirshbom passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Valparaiso, Chile in 1936. Preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Bertha, he is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lilian, their three children, Alan Kirshbom (Camela), Dr. Paul Kirshbom and Honorable Karen K Herman (Steve), as well as five grandchildren, Caitlin Ann and Kyle Hunter Kirshbom, William Isaac Kirshbom, Alexandra Rae and Harris Andrew Herman. Also survived by his sisters, Paulina Testa (Isaac) of Santiago, Chile, Elizabeth Rosenblum (Lazaro) of Santiago, Chile and brother Luis (Didi) of Beer-Sheva, Israel, along with multiple nieces and nephews throughout Chile and Israel. Dr Kirshbom came to this country in 1965 to do research in immunology and a residency in surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital and University Hospital in New York City. He completed his residency and fellowships in New York and ultimately arrived in New Orleans in 1979, where he practiced as a vascular surgeon at Touro Infirmary until his retirement. The measure of his compassion and kindness throughout his medical career is reflected by all the heartfelt visits and condolences received by former colleagues and patients throughout the Touro Infirmary community. He touched thousands of lives during his 40-year medical career and was considered to be a truly caring, thoughtful, approachable doctor and teacher. He was an avid painter who won awards for his oil works and sold them through a website bearing his name. He was the bravest, toughest foe when it came to battling his many physical ailments. He refused to ever be hampered by his disability. When cancer robbed him of his right arm, he taught himself to paint with his left hand. Unable to perform surgery, he nevertheless continued to work in Touro's Wound Care Center, while teaching anatomy at Tulane Medical School, driving himself to work each day. He loved to listen to jazz in Economy Hall during Jazz Fest every year and would never say no to a plate of raw oysters. A lover of all things aquatic, he enjoyed sailing in Lake Pontchartrain on his boat, The Seraphim, and seemed most at home under the ocean's surface, exploring marine life with his scuba diving friends. He also loved to hike in the mountains of Switzerland, Norway and Canada and read voraciously whenever he had any downtime. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and patient caregivers who assisted Dr Kirshbom toward the end of his life at Touro Infirmary. In particular, Dr. Salvador Caputto, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Dr. Scott Sonnier, Dr. Dean Yount, Kira in M8, Caroline, Mike and Adam in ICU 6, Jasmine in ICU 3, Miss Connie and Miss Rhonda-all of you showed such kindness and compassion both to him and his loved ones during a very difficult time. You are all truly appreciated. A gathering celebrating his life will be held on a date to be determined. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close