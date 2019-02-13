The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Isabel Katharine Stoddard Kurtz


1941 - 2019
Isabel Katharine Stoddard Kurtz Obituary
Isabel Katharine Stoddard Kurtz died peacefully at her home on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael Louis Kurtz and her son, Michael David Kurtz. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert C. Stoddard and Lily A. Stoddard, and her sisters, Irene Stoddard Lemoine and Vella Stoddard May. Mrs. Kurtz was born in New Orleans on August 8, 1941 and was a graduate of Alcée Fortier High School and Soulé Business College, and she taught at Spencer Business College. After marrying, she moved to Hammond, where she made her home for the last 51 years. She was an avid gardener, and none who knew her failed to comment on the beauty of her flowers, which will continue to grace her home for many years. She was also a great lover of animals, especially cats, who seemed to sense her bond with them. Those lucky enough to be adopted by her could not have had a more caring home. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife and mother, and her family and many friends will deeply miss her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA 70401, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Tangipahoa Humane Society, Alley Cat Allies, or your local animal shelter. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
