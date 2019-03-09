Isabel (Izzy) Rita Hecker Michael, at the age of 98 passed away on February 16, 2019. She is a resident of Marietta, GA, and was a native and resident of New Orleans until Katrina. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years Daniel A. Michael Jr., her parents George A. Hecker and Anna Nunmaker Hecker, her son Daniel A. Michael III (Myrna R.), and her siblings Herbert Hecker (Kathryn), Anna Mills (Harold), Matilda "Tilly" Kenney Higgins (Wally, Bill), Thomas "Dee Dee" Hecker (Survived by wife, Florita), and May Rita Porter (Monroe "M.L.") She is survived by her children Donald J. Michael (Toni R.) and Susan M. Kuntz (Thornton), sister Lorraine "Rainey" Mipro (the late Herbert), grandchildren Kim Albrecht (Chris), Danny Michael IV (Sheri), Dina Ferri, Shawn Kuntz (Rachael), and Shannon Frank (Jeremy), great-grandchildren Victoria Monteleone (Michael) and Austin Daniel Michael, Nicholas Albrecht, Catherine, Austin Michael and Jon Daniel Frank, Ashlyn, Andrew and Matthew Kuntz, Elena Ferri and great-great-grandchild, Giovanna Monteleone. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70124 on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation starting at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, in Chicago, IL 60601 in Isabel's memory. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary