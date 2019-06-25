The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Ivan Joseph Chopin Sr.

Ivan Joseph Chopin, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 66. He was native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Ivan was a graduate of West Jefferson High School and served his country in the United States Navy. Devoted companion of Judy Noel. Beloved father of Ivan Chopin, Jr., Ireyan Chopin, Trazell Jones, and Krislette Chopin. Son of the late Joseph and Amie Harry Chopin. Brother of Edward Chopin, Sr., Alvin Chopin, Calvin Chopin, Bessie Chopin Oubre, and the late Ethel Chopin McKnight, Rosemary Chopin Wofford, Josephine Chopin Jack, Raymond Chopin, and Edmond Chopin, also survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also priest and parishioners of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 455 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Father Eugene F. Jacques Celebrant. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m., Recitation of the Rosary at 8:45a.m., and Celebration of Life at 9:15a.m., at the above named church. Interment: Will Be Private. Arrangements By Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019
