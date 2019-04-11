Ivory "Nuck" Charles James, age 66, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was a native of Avondale, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. He was a graduate of West Jefferson High School, and a retired truck driver of McKenzie Tank Line. Ivory served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Beloved husband of Dianne Bennett James. Devoted father of Derrick (Heidi) James and Christopher (Ja'Rella) James; he was also the legal guardian of his niece Walnika James. Grandfather of Jakeem, Naomi, and Preston James. Son of the late Steve O. and Lula Mae James. Grandson of the late Oliver and Ethel Grayson, Nelson and Carrie James. Brother of Vincent James, Joyce James, Ivra Hollis, and the late Walter and Barbara James. Uncle of Michael James and the late Frank "Chocolate" James. Ivory is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Nuck, as he was affectionately known to family and friends will always be remembered for his favorite saying "The one and only." Relatives and friends of the family, and members of American Legion Post #5 and the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARREO, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:30p.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuarservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary