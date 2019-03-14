|
|
J W Bass "entered into eternal rest" on March 7, 2019 at University Hospital at the age of 63. Wife of Delores Bass. Father of Emanuel, Robert and Anthony Bass, Channa Bates. Brother of Mary Bass, Lula Beatrice Bass and Keith Bass. Also survived by five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel Street, New Orleans, La. 70113. Elder Sharmaine Williams officiating. Visitation from 9:00 am. until 10:00 a.m. Interment: Private. Arrangements By Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA. 70113 Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest please visit www. estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019