Jack Edward Jordan Sr. Obituary
Jack Edward Jordan, Sr., a native of Natchez, Mississippi, a resident of Avondale, LA. departed this life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 79. He served in the US Army. Son of the late David Jordan, Sr. and Irene Bowman Jordan. Father of Jack Jordan, Jr., Connie Moore, Jackie Jordan, Dessarene Scott (Kevin) and the late Steven Cornado. Brother of Jenny Lawless (Stanley), Harvey Jordan (Barbara), the late Richard Jordan, Johnny Jordan and David Jordan, Jr. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., N.O., LA 70125 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Minister Charles Ewell, Sr., Officiating. Interment: Restlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019
