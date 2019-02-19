The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Readeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Joseph Readeau


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Joseph Readeau Obituary
Jack Joseph Readeau received his angel wings on February 17, 2019. Jack was born in New Orleans on August 11, 1951 to the late Junior Joseph and Lorraine Delle Readeau. He will be missed by his wife of 45 years, Betty Reininger Readeau, Son Jason Joseph Readeau (Lynette Lei) and Daughter Danielle Readeau Carlson (Lance). He is survived by his grandchildren Colton, Levi, Lily, Cade and Ella along with his extended family. Jack was in the last graduating class of St Aloysius High School (1969) and the last graduating class of LSUNO. Jack was a self-employed Realtor and past president of The Real Estate Board of New Orleans (1988). Family, friends and friends of Bill W. are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 10:00AM at Bagnell and Son Funeral Home, 75212 Lee Rd, Covington, LA 70435. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Jack's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Serenity on the Lake in Mandeville. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
Download Now