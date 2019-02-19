Jack Joseph Readeau received his angel wings on February 17, 2019. Jack was born in New Orleans on August 11, 1951 to the late Junior Joseph and Lorraine Delle Readeau. He will be missed by his wife of 45 years, Betty Reininger Readeau, Son Jason Joseph Readeau (Lynette Lei) and Daughter Danielle Readeau Carlson (Lance). He is survived by his grandchildren Colton, Levi, Lily, Cade and Ella along with his extended family. Jack was in the last graduating class of St Aloysius High School (1969) and the last graduating class of LSUNO. Jack was a self-employed Realtor and past president of The Real Estate Board of New Orleans (1988). Family, friends and friends of Bill W. are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 10:00AM at Bagnell and Son Funeral Home, 75212 Lee Rd, Covington, LA 70435. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Jack's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Serenity on the Lake in Mandeville. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary