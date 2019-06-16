Jack Joseph Stellete passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Kenner, LA for the past 47 years. Son of the late Jack and Olga Stellete; beloved husband of the late Theresa Sanders Stellete; devoted father of Jacquelyn Hezeau (Albert, III), Kathy Helffrich, and Charles Stellete, Sr. (Karen); loving grandfather of Cherie Sims (Gary), Albert Hezeau, IV (Amber), Kathy Ann Helffrich Isaacson, Kelly Helffrich, Stephanie Lambin (Matt), Charles "C.J." Stellete, Jr. and John "Johnny" Helffrich, IV; great-grandfather of Tyler Sims, Gary Sims, II, Hailey Hezeau, Brandon Hezeau, Jackson Stellete and William Lambin. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. Jack had a servant's heart. He joined the Army in 1945. During that time, he proudly served his country in WWII. When he returned home, he continued to serve as a firefighter for the New Orleans Fire Department. The family would like to thank the staff of Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home and Hearts of Hospice for caring for Jack. They would especially like to recognize Jessica and Georgiana of Hearts of Hospice for the exceptional care and kindness they showed him. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am, to be held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Southeast Louisiana War Vets Home, 4080 W Airline Hwy, Reserve, LA 70084, or to the New Orleans Firemen's Fund, http://www.noffpf.com/who-we-are.shtml in memory of Jack Stellete. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary