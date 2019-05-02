Jack Newman passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 93. He retired from Bellsouth after 41 years of employment as an office manager. He served as president of the Telephone Pioneers Life Member Club for 12 years. Jack and his Pioneers were responsible for building many handicap ramps and school yard maps throughout the city. His favorite pastime was fishing. In his later years, he enjoyed making "little fisherman." Anyone who knew or met Jack has a "little fisherman." He is survived by his wife and best friend of 38 years, Joy H. Newman. Loving father of Frederick A. Newman (Sally), Robert P. Newman (Pat), Cyrus A. Newman and the late Ronald D. Newman (Doris) and Anthony Newman. Stepfather of Kirt H. Ulfers (Debra) and Keith J. Ulfers (Cecilia). Brother of Verna Scummy and Iris Schoonover. Jack was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 20 great children and 2 great great grandchildren. Special thank you to Burnette and Nancy and the staff at Carpenter House for the kindness they showed to Jack. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 2402 33rd Street, Kenner, LA 70065 on May 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 6, 2019