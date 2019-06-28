The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Cusimano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob F. Cusimano


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob F. Cusimano Obituary
Jacob F. Cusimano was born in New Orleans on December 7th, 1941, and at the age of 77 he peacefully passed away on June 27th, 2019. Jacob died from a broken heart over the loss of his wife, his girl and soul mate, Joann W. Cusimano of 53 years. Death only kept them apart for 6-months. They both passed in each other's birth month's which shows the everlasting bond they had. They had a true love that is a one in a million. To carry on his memory is his loving daughters Donna M. C. C. Seitz and Cindy A. Searcy (John). He loved and adored his six grandchildren, Stephen E. Chaplain, Ariel M. Sanderson (James), Axel M. Seitz Jr., Lexa M. Seitz, Kenneth Burkhardt (Hayley) and Anne Tsaffaras. Even more he loved his two grandchildren, Gracelynn and Reese Chaplain. Jacob was a dutiful brother in the care of his sister, Pamalin A. Cusimano. Proceeded in death are his parents, Ruby W. and Jacob M. Cusimano. Jake never met a stranger; he was fun and always made you laugh. Everybody who knew him, loved him. He was also the mayor of his neighborhood, because everyone in the neighborhood called him, "The Mayor." Jacob was in the Pipefitters Local Union Sixty, a truck driver for ACME and was a more than caring person. He touched the lives of many people and was always a helping hand in a time of distress. He always took care of his family. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Words cannot describe the impact and guidance he has given to all who has ever met him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now