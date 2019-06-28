Jacob F. Cusimano was born in New Orleans on December 7th, 1941, and at the age of 77 he peacefully passed away on June 27th, 2019. Jacob died from a broken heart over the loss of his wife, his girl and soul mate, Joann W. Cusimano of 53 years. Death only kept them apart for 6-months. They both passed in each other's birth month's which shows the everlasting bond they had. They had a true love that is a one in a million. To carry on his memory is his loving daughters Donna M. C. C. Seitz and Cindy A. Searcy (John). He loved and adored his six grandchildren, Stephen E. Chaplain, Ariel M. Sanderson (James), Axel M. Seitz Jr., Lexa M. Seitz, Kenneth Burkhardt (Hayley) and Anne Tsaffaras. Even more he loved his two grandchildren, Gracelynn and Reese Chaplain. Jacob was a dutiful brother in the care of his sister, Pamalin A. Cusimano. Proceeded in death are his parents, Ruby W. and Jacob M. Cusimano. Jake never met a stranger; he was fun and always made you laugh. Everybody who knew him, loved him. He was also the mayor of his neighborhood, because everyone in the neighborhood called him, "The Mayor." Jacob was in the Pipefitters Local Union Sixty, a truck driver for ACME and was a more than caring person. He touched the lives of many people and was always a helping hand in a time of distress. He always took care of his family. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Words cannot describe the impact and guidance he has given to all who has ever met him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 29, 2019