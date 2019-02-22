|
Jacob Philip Schilleci passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Isabella Kinsmil Schilleci. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews: John Schilleci, Jr., Margaret Nicolosi, James Schilleci, Joan Benge, Deborah Rebstock, Joseph Schilleci, Jr., Edward Schilleci, Thomas Schilleci, Terrance Schilleci, and William Schilleci. He will also be missed by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019