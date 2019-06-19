Jacobine "Jakey" Houlberg Hanewinckel, age 83, of Dunnellon, FL and formerly of Harahan, LA and Port Charlotte, FL died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Bluffton, SC. Mrs. Hanewinckel was born on November 1, 1935 in Umatilla, FL, the daughter of the late John and Mary Houlberg. She was a graduate of Charity Hospital Nursing School. She practiced as a Nurse Anesthetist for many years at Oschner Medical Center until retiring. She enjoyed playing cards, particularly Bourre; and enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Hanewinckel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Ernest Herrmann Hanewinckel; brother, Peter A. Houlberg; and sister, Mary Houlberg Russell. She is survived by her sons, Dean Hanewinckel (Nancy A.) and Ernest "Ernie" Paul Frederick Hanewinckel (Carol); and grandchildren, Marie, Remy, Emma, Sara, Stephen (Laura), and Kristie. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Agape Hospice or to Hospice of Marion County. Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private funeral service. www.saulsfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 20, 2019