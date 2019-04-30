Jacqueline Barcelona Calico, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 after a 10-year battle with Dementia and confined to bed her last 6 years. Jackie was truly an Angel created by GOD. Everyone called her a Sweetheart and she was worthy of that title. Her pleasant personality and attitude about people earned her love and respect. Jackie always spoke with kindness about everyone. She would see only the best in people which made her a special person. She never complained, criticized, judged or used harsh words about anyone. Jackie never had a mean bone in her body. GOD blessed Jackie with Beauty, Dignity, Grace, and Compassion. GOD made a very special person who will always be remembered and truly missed especially by me. Jackie was a loving and caring wife to her surviving spouse Carl J. "Mouse" Calico for 63 years. A devoted and wonderful mother who cared for her blind son Glenn Calico (deceased), Gregory Calico (Robin), and Davis Calico (Charlotte). Grandmother of Abigail, Benjamin, Eyan Calico and Amy, Justin (Sarah), Leland Demianenko. Preceded in death by her parents; Martin Barcelona, Sr. and Mabel Moisant Barcelona. Sister of deceased Martin Barcelona, Jr. (Nell) and aunt to their children; Guy, Tom (Barbara), Steve, Paul (Jennifer) and Rosie (Michael. Jackie was born in New Orleans and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. After marriage moved to Chalmette in Dec. 1965 until 2005 while working for D.H. Homes and Dillards Dept. Stores. She moved to Covington Oct. 2005. Jackie loved her family, but also enjoyed being with friends at parties, eating out, casinos or dancing. She liked taking cruises and traveling. She was easy to please and every thing made her happy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation at Most Holy Trinity Church, 501 Holy Trinity Dr. Covington, Louisiana on May 3, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12: 00 p.m. with Mass to follow. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, 2260 West 21st Ave., Covington, Louisiana 70433. In Lieu of flowers send donations to local Dementia Association. Special gratitude to the many aids and nurses for the care they provided Jackie. To view and sign the guest book please go to www.Bagnellfuneralhome.com Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019