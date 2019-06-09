Jacqueline Camardelle "Jackie" Callegan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Royal J. "Roy" Callegan; her parents, Antoine J. and Edna Plaisance Camardelle; and her siblings, Delores Camardelle, Anthony "A.J." Camardelle, Jeffery Camardelle, and Lyle Camardelle. She is the loving mother of Anthony Callegan (Derlyn), Karl Callegan (Melissa), and Roylyne Fasullo (Philip III). She is the devoted grandmother of Anthony Callegan, Jr. (Rebecca), Shantell Schouest (Jay), Jessica Scorsone (Jason), Megan Hartman (George IV), Jeremy Callegan (Emily), Chase Callegan, Peiton Fasullo, and Matthew Fasullo. She is the devoted great- grandmother of 11 great- grandchildren. She is the dear sister of Verna Breaux. She is the cherished sister- in- law of Betty Camardelle. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. An active member of St. Joachim Catholic Church, Marrero, Jackie was also a member of the Golden Agers Club, and Estelle Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling with her husband prior to his passing and will be remembered for cooking and baking delicious cakes She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 beginning at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM all at St. Joachim Catholic Church, 5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment OLPS Cemetery, Westwego, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary