Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Toledano Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline Geismar Toledano

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline Geismar Toledano, Jackie to her friends, Meme to her family, and Ms. T to her House of Blues extended family, was born on January 8, 1932 in New Orleans. A life-long member of the New Orleans community, she passed away on March 30, 2019 with her loving daughters, Suzette Toledano (Bill Roberti) and Jill Toledano Schneider (Michael Schneider) by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Beni B. Toledano, a charming Frenchman from Bastia, Corsica. Mutually devoted to each other, they were a charismatic couple who complemented one another. They were married for almost 49 years, enjoying travel in France and Israel as well as spending extensive time in Destin, Florida, their favorite sanctuary. She was predeceased by her father, Alfred Geismar, and her mother, Eva Tulbowitz Geismar, as well as her sister, Andree Geismar Rosenblum (Sidney). She is survived by her adoring grandchildren, Leslie Becker, Steven Becker (Ariel), Elie Schneider and Casey Schneider and great-grandchildren, Lily Becker and Ben Becker. As a young woman, Jackie graduated from McMain Senior High School, then from LSU where she served as President of her class at the College of Education. She taught second grade for one year at Robert E. Lee School before getting married. She maintained continuing long-term friendships with her classmates and stayed in touch with the students she taught, who will remember her as Miss Geismar. Always a teacher at heart, she concentrated on raising her two daughters and their friends, serving as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, then a volunteer for the National Council of Jewish Women, a life-long member of Touro Synagogue and for over thirty years, a docent for the New Orleans Museum of Art, where she thrived on teaching school children to develop an interest in art via the stories illustrated within paintings. She was an avid collector of crystal paperweights, sculptures and fine art paintings. In 1992, she assisted her husband in developing the House of Blues building in New Orleans. In 1997, she and Beni built a residence above the House of Blues and made it their home. There she was embraced by the House of Blues family who affectionally called her Ms. T and "Lady of the House." On a typical Sunday morning she would arrange flowers from her beautiful rooftop garden and religiously deliver them downstairs to add to the vibrance of the House of Blues Gospel Brunch. She considered the loyal staff and guests of the House of Blues as a part of her extended family. She routinely made friends with guests from all around the world, who were randomly placed at her table, making them the lucky recipients of her hospitality, energy, and zest for life, often inviting them upstairs to visit her home and to enjoy the view of the French Quarter. Afterwards, the tech-savvy Ms. T stayed in contact with her newfound friends via Facebook. Described as a "classy, grand lady," a "sharing and giving woman" and a "combination mother, big sister and best friend," her family and friends depended on Jackie's innate, sage advice throughout her life. One of her many guiding pearls of wisdom was "Don't do something because you have to, do it because you want to." Those lucky enough to have been touched by Jackie, boast that they are proud and honored to have known her. We are consoled knowing that the memories she gave us will be forever. Extra appreciation and thanks are extended to her loving companion, Luis Gomez, who kept her young, delighting her with fresh roses every week, and to Letty and Sheila, whose help enabled her to live independently at home, while at the same time pampering and spoiling her. A family memorial service was held on her rooftop in her garden. Donations to celebrate her life can be made to the New Orleans Museum of Art in her memory. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries