Jacqueline Gilbert Riche' passed On Sunday, June 2, 2019. Age 70 years. Jackie was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her feel loved. She loved big family meals and holidays, and put extra care to make them special for everyone. For many years, Jackie cared for her mother and father in their final years. It suited her servant heart. Her life was a living example of kindness and selflessness. She never spoke an ill word of anyone, unless they caused her family harm, and her death demonstrated that in the end, only kindness matters. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband of 44 year, Lonnie J. Riche', and her parents, Leroy Gilbert and Rosalie Danna Gilbert. Jackie is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Kavanaugh (Jesse), and Brigitte Rener (Pablo), two beautiful granddaughters, Presley Marie Kavanaugh and Ella Rose Kavanaugh, brother, Thomas Gilbert, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She will forever be remembered for her compassion and strength. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.