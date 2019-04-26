Jacqueline Guidroz Guillot passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years of Aubrey A. Guillot, Sr. Loving mother of Pamela Lorio (late Ricky), Aubrey Guillot, Jr., and Susan Couvillion (Edward). Devoted grandmother of Ross Couvillion, Christy Lorio, Christopher Lorio, Christin Lorio-Hencke. Devoted great-grandmother of Braxton Couvillion, Emma Catalano, Amelia Catalano, and Hazel Hencke. Daughter of the late Noah Guidroz and Lucretia Vanacor Guidroz. Sister of Carmen Hymel, and the late Patricia Worley, Hawaii "Mata" Drake, Oage Guidroz, and Sterling Guidroz. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Age 84 years, a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. She also will be dearly missed by her ladies "Walking Group" and all who were blessed to know her. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church, Marrero, LA on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be at church Monday morning from 10:30 AM until 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations and masses preferred at St. John Bosco Catholic Church 5 PM services or Visitation of Our Lady Catholic Church. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019